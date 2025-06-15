Lenny Kravitz announces 2025 Australian tour with Jet

Guitar in hand and new album in tow, Lenny Kravitz is touring Aus in November

Lenny Kravitz is heading back to Australia this November, bringing his Blue Electric Light world tour to local stages for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer will kick off the Australian leg of the tour in Sydney on November 18, before hitting Newcastle, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Mildura.

He’ll wrap things up with a headline performance at the bp Adelaide 500 Grand Final on November 29.

Joining him as special guests are Aussie rock mainstays Jet, fresh off their U.S. run celebrating 21 years of Get Born.

Expect a solid dose of loud guitars and early-2000s nostalgia.

The tour supports Kravitz’s twelfth studio album Blue Electric Light, which blends rock, funk, and soul with a slick modern edge.

The album has been well received overseas, with recent European dates selling out quickly and drawing strong reviews.

Tickets go on sale Friday 20 June at 10am (local time) via ticketek.com.au.

Artist and Telstra pre-sales run from Tuesday 17 June at 9am through Thursday 19 June.

Lenny Kravitz – Blue Electric Light Tour 2025

Tue 18 Nov – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena

Wed 19 Nov – Newcastle – Entertainment Centre

Fri 21 Nov – Brisbane – Entertainment Centre

Tue 25 Nov – Melbourne – John Cain Arena

Fri 28 Nov – Mildura – Sporting Precinct

Sat 29 Nov – Adelaide – bp Adelaide Grand Final (Tickets via Ticketmaster)

It’s a rare chance to catch one of modern rock’s most consistent performers—and with Jet in support, it’s shaping up to be a big one.