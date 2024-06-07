31 Years Ago Prince Changed His Name: A Symbolic Transformation that Rocked the Music Industry

Prince, the iconic musician, shocked the world 31 years ago when he changed his name to an unpronounceable symbol on his 35th birthday.

While the exact motivation behind this change was never explicitly stated, it was widely speculated that Prince was attempting to break free from his contract with Warner Bros. Records.

The symbol, a combination of the male and female gender symbols with an added horn-like element, had previously appeared in different forms on Prince’s album artwork. To overcome the challenge of representing the symbol, Warner Bros. distributed floppy discs containing a digital rendition of it to media outlets.

Renamed as “The Artist Formerly Known as Prince,” he embarked on a journey of reinvention that perplexed and amused the public. When asked about his unconventional decision, Prince simply stated that his spirit directed him to do it, and it had a profound impact on his life. His relationship with Warner Bros. had always been contentious due to issues of ownership and creative control, and the symbol change was seen as a way to separate himself from the past and regain independence.

Despite the initial bemusement and speculation, Prince’s career continued to flourish. His album “Diamonds and Pearls” became a global hit, reaffirming his status as one of the music industry’s most influential artists. However, tensions with Warner Bros. resurfaced as Prince sought to release music more frequently, which the label was reluctant to accommodate. His desire to reclaim ownership of his masters also strained the relationship. Eventually, Prince decided to change his name to the unpronounceable symbol as a way to assert his identity and creative freedom.

Warner Bros. attempted to navigate this unconventional situation by treating it as a publicity stunt and embracing the media’s fascination with “The Artist Formerly Known as Prince.” Despite the comical nature of the situation, Prince remained steadfast in his resolve and collaborated with the label on the release of his album, now known as “Love Symbol.” While the media and public enjoyed the spectacle, Prince used the opportunity to express his frustrations with the music industry and advocate for his artistic autonomy.

The symbol change became a defining moment in Prince’s career, solidifying his reputation as an enigmatic and boundary-pushing artist. Though he later returned to using his name Prince, the symbol change represented a significant chapter in his artistic evolution and his ongoing quest for artistic freedom. Through it all, Prince continued to captivate audiences with his unparalleled talent and uncompromising vision, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry.