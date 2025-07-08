What do Missy Elliott, GloRilla, Jennie – and a 1969 sneaker – have in common?

Samuel L. Jackson’s voice. Missy Elliott in full legend mode. GloRilla doing GloRilla things.

adidas Originals isn’t pulling any punches with Superstar: The Original, its latest global campaign celebrating the sneaker that’s done the rounds – from basketball courts to stages to city streets.

Shot in moody black and white by filmmaker Thibaut Grevet, the campaign feels more like a short film than a sneaker ad.

It brings together a serious lineup of cultural heavyweights — Missy Elliot, Samuel L Jackson, GloRilla, Jennie, Anthony Edwards, Mark Gonzales, Teezo Touchdown, and Gabbriette — all doing what they do best: being completely themselves.

At the centre is the Superstar II, a low-key remix of the OG shoe that’s been kicking around since 1969. Right alongside it, the Firebird Tracksuit holds strong — a two-piece that’s seen more stages, skateparks and corners than most of us ever will.

“The Superstar has always been more than just a sneaker—it’s a symbol of originality and a spark for cultural change,” says adidas Originals.

“From street corners to global stages, it’s been worn by those who don’t wait for permission to lead. This campaign isn’t about looking back—it’s about spotlighting a new generation of Originals building what’s next.”

And with a cast like this, the message hits: loud, clear, and fresh as hell.

The campaign closes with Clocks — the full cast in one stripped-back space, letting the legacy speak for itself.

Because this isn’t just about the sneaker. It’s about who’s wearing it — and how they’ve made it their own.

Scroll down to wrap your eyes around the highlights.