How on earth did Samuel L. Jackson not win an Oscar for ‘Pulp Fiction’?

Samuel L. Jackson played one of the most memorable characters to hit the big screen, but for some reason he didn’t win an Oscar for it.

Samuel L. Jackson recently told The Times he thinks he “should have won that one,” in regards to his Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 flick.

Pulp Fiction remains one of the most iconic films from the ’90s, but Jackson has never been formally recognised for his role in the film.

The 73-year-old actor was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Pulp Fiction, but to this day that remains his only ever Oscar nod, despite his 50 year career as a high-profile actor.

The Oscar was awarded to Martin Landau for his role in Ed Wood and honestly, we couldn’t agree with Jackson more. He did a bang up job and he was robbed!

Jackson went on to criticise the Oscars for only awarding Black actors “for doing despicable shit on screen.”

“Like Denzel [Washington] for being a horrible cop in Training Day,” he said. “All the great stuff he did in uplifting roles like Malcolm X? No – we’ll give it to this m**********r.”

But Jackson will finally get a morsel of the recognition he deserves, with the actor set to receive an Honorary Oscar at the academy awards this year.

This year the Oscars are getting a much needed shake-up, introducing two new awards that will be voted by the public.

Hopefully the awards will go to the most deserving recipients if they’re a bit more democratic.