Will Smith Raps About Chris Rock Slap in New Song

Will Smith’s new track hits back at the Chris Rock slap drama
Will Smith is addressing the fallout from the infamous Chris Rock slap on his new track Int. Barbershop – Day from his latest album Based on a True Story.
On the track, he raps, “I heard he won the Oscar but he had to give it back / And you know they only made him do that shit because he’s Black.”
The song references his tense relationship with the Oscars and includes a nod to his viral Oscars moment, while also exploring the backlash and public reaction to the incident.
See the full lyrics here.
Watch here to see if Chris Rock reacts to the new song.