Post Malone debuts ‘Chrome Heartbreaker’ as Spain conquer Argentina in the World Cup

Spain are now the world champions!

Spain conquered the football world in New York, defeating 10-man Argentina 1-0 after extra time to claim their second World Cup title. Ferran Torres emerged as the hero, lashing home Nico Williams’ header back across goal in the 106th minute at the ‘New York New Jersey’ Stadium.

The Spanish dominated throughout, suffocating Lionel Messi’s defending champions who managed barely a shot on target before Enzo Fernández received a late red card.

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Spain’s miserly defence and trademark possession game proved unbreakable, with Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martínez single-handedly keeping his team alive until Torres finally broke through.

While the pregame ceremony featured Post Malone debuting his new song ‘Chrome Heartbreaker’ alongside Jennifer Hudson’s national anthem and Tom Cruise’s appearance.

Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS headlined an extravagant halftime show.

While Argentina showed belated fight through Giuliano Simeone’s stoppage-time effort, Spain’s patient faith in their identity was rewarded with delirium as they added a second star to their shirt.