Ben did what?

Netflix has acquired Ben Affleck’s artificial intelligence start-up InterPositive for a staggering USD$587 million in cash, according to a recent SEC filing.

The streaming giant purchased the company in March, with the price finally disclosed in their Form 10-Q report over the weekend.

Affleck, the sole founder of InterPositive, described the company as blending “artistry with technology to craft bold visual stories that connect.”

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos revealed that approximately 300 productions currently incorporate AI into their processes, primarily in post-production.

The acquisition comes amid ongoing industry debate over AI’s role in creative fields, with figures like Martin Scorsese and Jodie Foster voicing support while others, including Pope Leo XIV, have condemned the technology.

Controversial AI “actress” Tilly Norwood is also set to make her feature debut soon.

The deal marks Netflix’s significant expansion into AI technology as the entertainment industry grapples with its implications.