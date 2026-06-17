Jennifer Lopez says she had ‘things that need to change’ after her divorce from Ben Affleck

“You need to f—ing figure yourself out”

Jennifer Lopez made an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, and shared her realisations after her divorce from actor Ben Affleck.

“After my last divorce, I just sat there, and I was like, I cancelled my tour, and I sat there, and I was just like, ‘You need to f—ing figure yourself out. What is going on with you? Forget about everybody else. There’s nobody to blame here except yourself, in a certain way.’”

The triple-threat famously dated and was engaged to Affleck back in the noughties, then rekindled their romance in 2021.

Lopez told People Magazine in 2016, “I really felt like when I met Ben, ‘Okay, this is it.’”

They were married in 2022 and divorced in 2024, though there seems to be no bad blood between them, with Lopez and Affleck posing together at the New York premiere of their co-produced film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, in October of last year.

When speaking to the trio of SmartLess this week, she reflected, “The past 20 years, it’s been one thing, the past five years has been a tumult, and then the last two years has been kind of the healing process from that tumult, where I really got to know myself.

“The person I am today is so different from the person I was even two years ago, it’s crazy. And now I can really look at my life, appreciate it for what it is and what I’ve created for myself and be really happy.”

She said that she feels she ‘had things that needed to change’ about herself, and she had to take a good, long look and reevaluate.

Lopez has been circulating news at the moment, after her new Netflix movie Office Romance, featuring Brett Goldstein, was released earlier this month, and her 2011 hit track ‘On The Floor’ was featured in the breakout show Off Campus.

While the podcast offered a rare glimpse into her healing journey, Lopez’s focus now seems firmly set on the future and the opportunities that await her. And we can’t wait to see what’s next.