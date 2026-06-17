The Grammys are switching up the Best New Artist category

The Grammys have announced some new rules and categories for 2027.

Next year’s awards, taking place on February 7, will see 5 new categories.

These include Best Asian Pop Music Performance, Best Latin Song, Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, and Best Traditional Folk Album.

But the biggest change to current Grammys rules will take place in one of the most popular and highly contested categories – Best New Artist.

The change increases the number of times an artist can be submitted into the eligibility pool from three to four.

Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. justified the change, sharing that “we’ve heard from the music community that the way artists are being developed is changing, and the time it’s taking to find success or recognition can take longer than it once did.”

There has been plenty of debate about the category in recent years, with artists continually being nominated years after their breakout albums.

Like Phoebe Bridgers, for example, who was nominated three years after Stranger in the Alps.

But this is good news for some hugely successful breakout artists who have already used up three submissions, like Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, and Geese.

See the full list of changes here.