Miley Cyrus on awards season ‘It’s not about competition, it’s about community’

Awards season isn’t a sport

Miley Cyrus is pushing back against the competitive energy of awards season, insisting that creativity can’t be measured by trophies or numbers.

The pop star, who recently contributed ‘Dream As One’ to the soundtrack of James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire And Ash, attended the Palm Springs Film Awards on January 3. Unlike typical ceremonies, all 12 winners were announced in advance — something Cyrus said made the evening feel “refreshing” and free from stress.

“So often during awards season, we’re set up as competitors, but we’re meant to be a community, not opponents. There is no single best, it’s only our personal best work,” she told the audience, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Numbers can make it feel like a sport, but performance runs so much deeper than a scoreboard,” she added. “Each artist bares their soul in a completely unique way, and every contribution leaves its own mark on history. Whether you’re in or out of this industry, we all have a persona… self-creation is an art form, and all of us perform genuinely.”

Cyrus also highlighted the chance to support Avatar and collaborate with friends like Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, and Simon Franglen. “They’ve worked on this movie for 16 years; I’ve been involved for like a month, and I get to go to all the same events!” she said.

The track, partly inspired by the Los Angeles fires earlier this year, plays over the end credits of the third Avatar film. Check it out here.