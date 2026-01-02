Yungblud’s ‘Zombie’ gets the Smashing Pumpkins treatment

Yungblud’s collab with Smashing Pumpkins has landed with a visualiser set to drop at midnight

British rocker Yungblud (real name Dominic Harrison) has teamed up with The Smashing Pumpkins — including frontman Billy Corgan — for a heavier reimagining of his hit song ‘Zombie’, set to arrive January 2, 2026 alongside an official music video.

The fresh version of ‘Zombie’ takes the track into more aggressive territory than the original, leaning into denser guitar work and a darker sonic palette — a move influenced by Corgan and The Pumpkins’ signature alt‑rock sound.

Yungblud revealed that when he originally wrote ‘Zombie’, he imagined it as a heavier song, and that inspiration ultimately led him to reach out to Billy Corgan. Less than two weeks after the idea took shape, they were recording the new version together in Chicago, with Corgan contributing vocal and guitar elements and the rest of the band joining in.

The track ‘Zombie’ is already garnering attention — it’s nominated for Best Rock Song at the 2026 Grammy Awards, and this new rendition arrives as both artists aim to launch the new year with a splash.

Fans first glimpsed the collab via social posts from Yungblud and The Smashing Pumpkins, teasing the music and visuals in the lead‑up to the midnight release.

This marks one of Yungblud’s most high‑profile collaborations yet, following his recent work with Aerosmith late last year — and signals an exciting blending of generational rock styles to kick off 2026.