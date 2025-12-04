Lil Baby Unveils The Leaks, Featuring Carti, Thug, Yachty

Lil Baby celebrates his birthday with The Leaks, a mixtape blending unreleased tracks, collabs, and experimental trap vibes.

On December 3, 2025, Lil Baby released The Leaks, a compilation of previously leaked and unreleased tracks.

The mixtape features high-profile collaborations with Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Veeze, and more.

Originally teased for August 22, The Leaks experienced multiple delays before its December release.

Lil Baby addressed rumours under an Instagram post, hinting at a release soon, and later shared the official artwork and track list with a September 5 date.

The album’s launch was postponed further, with fans speculating that ongoing controversies, including Young Thug’s situation and Playboi Carti’s input on his feature, contributed to the delays.

In the lead-up to the mixtape, Lil Baby kept fans engaged with his WHAM WEDNESDAYS releases, dropping singles like ‘All on Me’ featuring G Herbo, as well as ‘Try to Love,’ ‘Otha Boy,’ and ‘Real Shit.’

The final release date of December 3 was officially announced via his Instagram, coinciding with Baby’s birthday.

The Leaks showcases Lil Baby’s signature mix of grit, experimentation, and unrelenting drive.

The album balances aggressive bangers with introspective tracks, demonstrating both his evolution as an artist and the core sound that propelled his rise in Atlanta’s trap scene.

Collaborations with Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, and Veeze give the mixtape additional texture, blending mainstream appeal with left-field trap experimentation.

From production to hook delivery, every track lands with precision, making The Leaks a snapshot of Lil Baby’s versatility, familiar to longtime fans but pushing into new creative territory.

The Leaks is available on all streaming platforms.