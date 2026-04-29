Vince Staples announces ‘Cry Baby’ with Violent First-Person Shooter Music Video

America is the real crybaby.

Vince Staples is done looking inward. On June 5th, the Long Beach rapper unleashes Cry Baby, a 10-track album that trades introspection for a raw, live-instrumentation assault on American chaos.

The rock-tinged lead single ‘Blackberry Marmalade’ arrived Saturday, complete with a grimy guitar riff and lyrics that skewer the establishment.

Staples rejects the “punk” label, heck, he says rock genres are just “the Cracka tryna be James Brown.”

The video, a first-person shooter nightmare, shows someone blasting Staples then mowing down a diner full of patrons.

It’s provocative, uncomfortable, and exactly on brand.

Following 2024’s Dark Times (his final Def Jam release), Cry Baby turns outward, wrestling with the absurdity and weight of modern America.

No more quiet reflection. Vince is swinging, and he’s aiming for the fences.