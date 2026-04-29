Russell Brand finds missing Bible Verse after viral Piers Morgan fumble, claims “Love” is key

No excuses, just scripture and sarcasm.

Russell Brand fumbled for nearly two minutes on Piers Morgan’s show, awkwardly thumbing a Bible for a verse he swore was “Isaiah.”

The clip went viral, with viewers calling it “the best use of dead air ever.”

Now, Brand has finally clapped back, posting a victorious video on X. “Wait, Piers! I’ve found that verse!” he announced, stressing that love, not legal proof, is what matters most.

The comedian, awaiting trial on rape and sexual assault charges (which he denies), claimed the “pressure of the circumstances” made him lose his place on air.

Wait! @piersmorgan I’ve found that verse!! The really important thing is that we, you, me all of us are loved. And not because of anything we have accomplished or ever could achieve. But because of who loves us. pic.twitter.com/bbtRMTJLO9 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) April 26, 2026

Meanwhile, in a separate interview, he admitted to sleeping with a 16-year-old when he was 30, calling it “exploitative.”

Brand’s trial, originally set for June, has been delayed until October. As he continues to blend spiritual talk with legal battles, the internet remains deeply unconvinced.