MGK and Fred Durst Drop ‘Fix Ur Face’ with a Diss at Yungblud’s Disney Past

Pink guitars. Private schools. Passive-aggressive bars.

Machine Gun Kelly has teamed up with Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst on a new track called ‘Fix Ur Face,’ and fans are convinced one line takes a scalpel to MGK’s former collaborator Yungblud.

The verse sneers: “Mickey Mouse kids turned rockstars / Leaving private schools, tryna be outlaws.”

Yungblud, a British artist who attended private school and appeared on Disney’s The Lodge, seems to fit the target.

MGK fired back on X claiming the line went “over your heads,” but the internet isn’t buying it.

The tension traces back to 2024, when Kelly Osbourne accused MGK of ripping off Yungblud’s pink aesthetic on The Osbournes Podcast.

Yungblud agreed, saying, “You can tell what’s real and what’s fake.”

Now, with pink guitars and private school jabs flying, two of rock’s most polarising figures are locked in a very online feud. Listen if you dare.