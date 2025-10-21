Rod Stewart responds to Yungblud’s ‘granddad’ story with the perfect comeback

The things grandparents tell their grandkids… this one’s less “gum stays in your stomach for seven years” and more… well, we’ll let you judge.

Turns out Rod Stewart isn’t just aware that Yungblud once believed he was his grandfather — he’s been having a laugh about it too.

The ‘Loner’ singer has shared the story before — how his nan, in a creative bit of family myth-making, told him that his estranged grandfather was none other than Rod Stewart himself.

But during a recent chat on The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill, Yungblud revealed that the man behind Maggie May actually knows all about it.

“I was brought up thinking Rod Stewart was my granddad,” Yungblud said, explaining that his grandma raised his mum on her own and decided to spice up the family tree. The fantasy finally fell apart when a nine-year-old Yungblud spotted a Rod Stewart CD at the checkout.

“It was like proper quivering lip, like, ‘Nan, when’s granddad coming home?” he laughed. “Everyone at the checkout started laughing, and that was the day I found out Rod Stewart was not my granddad.”

Apparently, the story made its way to Rod himself — who decided to keep the fun going. “He once sent me a message on Instagram that said, ‘All right, me wee grandson,” Yungblud said. “I was like, ‘Rod Stewart, man, he’s got the banter!”

Yungblud’s currently on tour across Europe, with a handful of North American dates later this year and a bigger run planned for 2026.

And honestly, even without the family ties, it’s safe to say the rock ’n’ roll lineage checks out.