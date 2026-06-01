Crispy Danger’s ‘Outta Control’ Just Raised the Bar for Unsigned Bands

When a legendary mixer bets on a debut single, you pay attention.

When Chris Lord-Alge, the man behind legendary mixes for Green Day, Muse, and My Chemical Romance, agrees to mix an unsigned band’s debut single, the music world should stop and listen.

That band is Crispy Danger, and their first offering, ‘Outta Control,’ proves the hype is justified.

Formed in Birmingham in 2025 during the ‘Back to the Beginning Festival’ but now calling Melbourne home, Crispy Danger carries a genuine heavy metal heritage. However, they refuse to be boxed in.

Led by the brother/sister duo of David Rex (vocals/guitars) and Michelle Maxx (bass), with Frankie Demuru locking down the drums, this power trio crafts riff-driven rock laced with pop smarts and hard-hitting lyrics. The result is a sound entirely their own.

‘Outta Control’ is best described as “heavy metal disco,” and it works spectacularly.

From the first second, Michelle Maxx’s killer bass groove grabs you by the spine, refusing to let go.

David Rex alternates between raspy, almost sinister spoken verses and an unexpectedly catchy, soaring chorus.

Underpinning it all are disco-infused beats and hip-hop-inspired rhythms, creating a danceable urgency that feels both retro and futuristic.

Recorded at Melbourne’s Farbman-Jupiter studios and mixed at Mix LA by Lord-Alge himself, the track is sonically immense; crisp, punchy, and arena-ready.

Visually, Crispy Danger is just as compelling. The single’s cover art, painted by renowned Australian artist Franko, merges pop art brightness with a dark, brooding theme.

The accompanying music video, filmed at Melbourne’s iconic Bakehouse (a landmark famous for hosting Nick Cave), amplifies the song’s sleazy, hypnotic energy. It’s claustrophobic, stylish, and perfectly unhinged.

Available on all streaming platforms now, this is the most exciting debut you’ll hear all year.