Rins4: The Rising Star Transforming the Aussie Hip-Hop Scene with ‘3am’

For anyone that loves a moody, atmospheric afro-beat track, Rins4 is about to be your newfound favourite artist

Rins4, a Nigerian, Naarm-based rapper/songwriter, is blowing up the local hip-hop scene with his latest single.

“3am” is the most recent release from Rins4, whose experimentation within the afro-beat hip-hop scene is unmatched.

With early influences spanning from Michael Jackson, 50 Cent, J.Cole and Wizkid, Rins4 is taking classic teachings from the icons and making them his own.

His journey started in high school, where his lyrical style began to take shape and evolve through his freestyling sessions.

As his skills developed, Rins4’s melodic sound and undeniably good beats became apparent, and have since been channelled into afro-beat, hip-hop tracks with instinctive flow and a soulful atmosphere.

“3am” is Rins4’s third single of the year, and sees him collaborating with fellow Nigerian artist Melodi, and working with producers Aman and Nikki at the on3 studio.

The track opens with Rins4’s signature afro-beat, instantly setting a vibrant vibe of rhythm and groove.

His vocals are smooth and velvety, and with Melodi’s vocals laid on top, it’s harmonic heaven. Setting the scene for a connection that permeates the track—when all you want is to spend some time with someone you’re into. It captures all the feelings that arise at 3 a.m.

A soothing sense of depth is given to the track through its deep and funky bass line that beats like a steady heartbeat—the heart of someone at 3 a.m.—when all you can feel is your pulse, along with the consistent backing vocals that allow it to feel as though it’s nestled on a cloud.

With the smoothest of fade-outs at the end, you don’t even realise the song’s about to end before you want to take it back to the start for another listen.

Of the track, Rins4 shared that, “The track explores themes of chaos and the search for clarity, reflecting on past experiences while emphasising the importance of living in the moment and having fun.”

Having recorded the track in just one take, Rins4’s talent is undeniable; he seamlessly freestyled, feeding off his collaborators’ energy to find the perfect lyrics and sound.

He is making his mark in the industry in a way that is distinctly his own.

Check out the track below.