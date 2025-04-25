Jessica Carter Altman’s ‘Mirror Mirror’ Is a Hypnotic Ode to Self-Perception

Velvet vocals meet raw introspection in Altman’s shimmering pop confession

Jessica Carter Altman’s newest single, ‘Mirror Mirror,’ is a hauntingly beautiful exploration of identity—wrapped in velvety vocals and atmospheric pop production.

Released today via Symphonic, the track marks her first offering of 2025, and it’s a masterclass in emotional depth.

From its slow, sweet opening—angelic and intimate, like a whispered secret—the song pulls you into a raw confessional about the illusions we construct.

But don’t be fooled by its delicate start; ‘Mirror Mirror’ soon unfolds into something punchier, riding a steady beat that mirrors the push-and-pull of self-doubt and defiance.

Co-written with Latifah Alattas and producer Jason Lehning, the song dissects the seductive, often toxic relationship we have with our reflections.

Altman’s lyrics are razor-sharp, cutting through the façades we cling to—whether through social media, relationships, or self-deception.

“Like a siren whispering lies, the mirror seduces with illusions,” she muses, her voice dripping with melancholic allure.

The production swells around her, blending ethereal synths with a driving rhythm that feels like the heartbeat of vulnerability.

What makes ‘Mirror Mirror’ so compelling is its duality—soft yet strong, fragile yet unflinching. Altman’s vocal delivery shifts effortlessly between tender introspection and anthemic resolve, a testament to her artistry.

It’s a song that lingers, its melody wrapping around you long after the final note fades.

Coming off a breakout 2024—which saw her touring with BBMAK and Tyler Hilton, dropping her debut album Aftermath, and gracing stages from iHeart’s Dunkin’ Music Lounge to Paris Couture Week—Altman is cementing herself as a force in both music and fashion.

‘Mirror Mirror’ is another bold step forward: a track for late-night introspection and daytime empowerment, holding up a mirror not just to our flaws, but to the strength it takes to face them.

Mirror Mirror is out now on all platforms—give it a listen, and prepare to see yourself a little more clearly.

Keep up with Jessica Carter Altman on Instagram and stream on Spotify.