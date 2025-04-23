Addison Rae Announces Debut LP ‘Addison’—a Pop Masterpiece

From viral queen to pop dream—Addison Rae unveils her self-titled LP

Addison Rae is ready to step into the spotlight like never before—her debut self-titled album, Addison, is officially on the way!

The pop sensation revealed the dreamy album cover and June 6 release date, following her exciting announcement at Coachella earlier this month.

“Self-titled debut album!!!!” she gushed on social media, calling the project a “mirror” of her journey to self-discovery and her “proudest work yet.”

While the track list remains under wraps, fans can expect 12 songs—including her already-released bops ‘Diet Pepsi,’ ‘High Fashion,’ ‘Aquamarine,’ and ‘Headphones On’—all co-written and produced by Rae alongside hitmakers Luka Kloser and Elvira Anderfjärd.

This album is a full-circle moment for Addison, who poured her heart (and a very creative slideshow) into making it happen.

She recently told Rolling Stone about the magical studio sessions that birthed tracks like ‘Diet Pepsi,’ describing how the music just flowed.

But long before the studio magic, Rae won over her label with a next-level pitch—a ‘vibe’ binder filled with mood boards and word clouds that screamed star power.

“I just mood-boarded my vibes,” she laughed, proving that her vision (and determination) was all it took to seal the deal.

With Addison on the horizon, it’s clear: this is only the beginning of her pop takeover.

Listen to her latest single, ‘Headphones On,’ below.