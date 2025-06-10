Frank Sintich’s ‘What Are You Gonna Do’ – A Haunting Reflection on Narcissism’s Toll

With hypnotic guitar work and piercing lyrics, Sintich crafts a raw, resonant reckoning with self-destruction.

Frank Sintich’s What Are You Gonna Do is a brooding, introspective track that digs into the emotional wreckage left by narcissistic behaviour, wrapped in a melody that lingers like a warning.

Inspired by Stephen Stills’ Déjà Vu-era DADDAD tuning—a discovery that sent Sintich down a new creative path—the song builds on a hypnotic, open-tuned riff that feels both raw and deliberate, mirroring the tension of its subject matter.

The guitar work, carrying echoes of Lifeson and Clapton in its phrasing, weaves through the track with a restrained intensity, letting the lyrics take the spotlight while subtly reinforcing the weight of their message.

Lyrically, Sintich avoids easy judgment, instead painting a vivid portrait of consequences—lost trust, fractured relationships, and the hollow aftermath of self-inflicted isolation.

Lines like “What are you gonna do when nobody’s left to blame?” land with quiet devastation, delivered in his weathered, resonant voice that balances weariness with a touch of defiance.

It’s a song that feels personal yet universal, a hallmark of his songwriting, where lived-in storytelling meets broader truths.

The production keeps things intimate, letting the acoustic textures breathe while maintaining enough grit to keep the edge sharp.

It’s a fitting addition to Sintich’s catalogue—a blend of melodic craftsmanship and lyrical depth, proving once again that his music is as much about feeling as it is about technique.

For anyone who’s ever watched someone burn bridges without looking back, What Are You Gonna Do is a cathartic, haunting listen—one that sticks with you long after the final chord fades.

Find the track on all major streaming platforms, and follow Sintich’s journey as he ventures into scoring his upcoming musical, The Weatherman, while continuing to carve out his own space in the landscape of thoughtful, guitar-driven rock.