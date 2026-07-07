New Music Radar: Ship Says Om, Shire, and more

13 Artists bringing fresh energy across indie, folk, soul, and beyond

We listen to a lot of new music every week, but every so often a collection of releases comes along that reminds us exactly why we love discovering fresh talent!

Here are 13 emerging artists and tracks that deserve your attention

Ship Says Om and & Emma Lucia – Water Prayer

‘Water Prayer’ is the atmospheric first single from Djuphjärtad, a collaborative EP from Ship Says Om and Emma Lucia that explores the connection between nature, sound, and emotion.

The track is a sonic reflection, capturing the stillness of forests and lakes while exploring the emotional weight of new love. Ship Says Om and Emma Lucia deliver a delicate, deeply textured release that will resonate with those of you drawn to immersive, cinematic, and introspective music.

Shire – Decay

‘Decay’ is a dreamy indie track driven by shimmering, chorus-soaked guitars and a captivating sense of atmosphere. Built around a catchy guitar-led foundation, the song steadily builds in intensity, expanding layer by layer before reaching a powerful crescendo that brings its emotional depth and energy to the forefront.

With its balance of hazy textures and upbeat instrumentation, ‘Decay’ creates contrast between its bright, energetic sound and its emotionally resonate subject matter.

Repeater – Dying In Real Time

‘Dying In Real Time’ sees emerging alt-rock band Repeater continue to establish their sound with a powerful release built around heavy guitars, raw emotion, and dynamic intensity. Driven by rolling riffs and passionate vocals, the track builds tension before exploding into a soaring chorus that captures the full weight of its emotion.

Balancing aggression with melodic release, ‘Dying In Real Time’ highlights Repeater’s ability to create moments of catharsis through powerful instrumentation and expressive songwriting, a compelling addition to the band’s growing catalogue.

Samantha Grimes – Twenty Odd Years

‘Twenty Odd Years’ balances restraint with emotional depth, allowing its storytelling and expressive vocals to take centre stage. Built around delicate folk-ie guitar, the track unfolds at an unhurried pace, creating an intimate atmosphere.

As the song gradually builds, it layers emotion and momentum. All without losing its raw, personal quality. A beautifully crafted release that highlights the power of simplicity.

Norma Norman – The Boy Speaks Spanish

Norma Norman makes a memorable debut with ‘The Boy Speaks Spanish,’ a playful indie-pop track that blends witty lyricism with heartfelt queer longing.

Built around warm acoustic guitar, shimmering synths, and a surprising spaghetti western-inspired detour, the song balances charm and eccentricity with a distinct sense of personality.

Renee Naccari – FANTASY

‘FANTASY’ is a seductive track about the intensity of desire, temptation, and emotional surrender. With a passionate atmosphere, the song creates an experience where lust and longing collide.

With its edgy, sensual energy and unfiltered approach to emotion, ‘FANTASY’ captures the thrill of losing control and embracing the moments where desire takes over.

Alanah Stone – Fluidity

‘Fluidity’ is a soulful R&B ballad that captures the calm and comfort of finding a love that feels safe, effortless, and freeing. The track celebrates the beauty of healthy connection and the peace that comes with being fully at ease with another person.

Make sure to listen to the powerful chorus, as ‘Fluidity’ builds into an emotionally resonant moment that highlights its warmth and vulnerability.

Rob Bellamy & The Rebel Hearts – Cold Country

Rob Bellamy & The Rebel Hearts introduce their debut single ‘Cold Country,’ a gritty country-rock anthem built around resilience, hometown pride, and the unbreakable spirit of New England.

Driven by soaring guitars, powerful drums, and a stadium-sized chorus, the track blends modern Americana storytelling with the raw energy of rock.

Kyle Anderson Band – Old No. 7

Kyle Anderson Band introduced their debut release ‘Old No. 7,’ a guitar-driven rock-country track exploring the confusion and emotional push-and-pull of a complicated love.

Blending gritty guitar work with the storytelling heart of country and the energy of rock, the song captures the uncertainty of holding onto something that feels both familiar and difficult to define.

Across The Vine – Snow Angels in the Grass

Snow Angels in the Grass is an upbeat pop-rock release born from a simple moment of inspiration and the joy of creating music. The song pairs nostalgic storytelling with bright pop-rock energy.

With its spontaneous lyrics, heartfelt sentiment, and DIY charm, ‘Snow Angels in the Grass’ is a reminder of the magic that can come from capturing an idea in its most natural form.

Kevin David Kaydee – You Make Summer Time Beautiful

A bright, feel-good summer anthem, this track is built to bring warmth, joy, and an instant sense of happiness. Infused with a perfect mix of uplifting energy, sunny atmosphere, and nostalgic charm.

Blending catchy melodies with an optimistic spirit ‘You Make Summer Time Beautiful’ is a refreshing listen for fans of pop.

Effie Harvard – Cowboy Season

‘Cowboy Season’ draws from country, blues, and vintage pop influences. The track creates a cinematic 60s-inspired atmosphere that follows a flirtatious love story.

Recorded on vintage equipment, the song captures a timeless warmth and authentic character, blending playful storytelling with classic Americana textures. There’s an infectious energy and nostalgic feel to ‘Cowboy Season.’ Perfect for listeners looking for a little country romance and summer heat.

Kitchen Collective – Nighttrain

‘Nighttrain’ taps into a warm, groove-driven 70s-inspired sound where funk and soul meet effortlessly. Built around a steady, hypnotic rhythm section, the song creates an atmosphere that feels made for movement; perfect for a disco.

The track brings a fresh perspective, involving rich tones, relaxed pacing, and undeniable swing, it delivers a soulful throwback feel that feels both nostalgic and distinctly its own.