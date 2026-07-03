Kid Rock says having Donald Trump on speed dial is ‘F***ing Awesome’

The musician says The President still calls him to “Shoot The Shit”

Kid Rock has never been shy about his friendship with Donald Trump, but even by his standards, his latest description is hard to miss.

Appearing on Sky News Australia for a one-hour special titled Trump’s America: 250 Years in the Making, the country-rock musician–real name Bob Ritchie–opened up about what it’s like having the US president on speed dial.

When host Paul Murray asked what it was like having “a buddy that’s running the world,” Kid Rock didn’t hesitate.

“It’s fucking awesome,” he replied.

The singer went on to reveal that Trump still regularly calls and texts him, joking that he’s figured out exactly when to reach the president.

“It’s one of my late-night drinking tricks because I know when to get him,” Ritchie said. “He always picks up or he’ll call and check in just to shoot the shit.”

Before anyone imagines Kid Rock weighing in on foreign policy, he quickly clarified that’s not how their conversations go.

“He’s not calling me to [ask], ‘Hey, what should we do in Iran, Bob?’ I don’t get those calls.”

Instead, he said he simply enjoys having what he described as “a front row seat to the greatest shit show on Earth.”

The comments are hardly surprising given Ritchie’s long-standing support for Trump.

Over the past decade, the musician has become one of the president’s most visible celebrity allies, making repeated visits to the White House.

Earlier this year, Kid Rock even headlined the “All-American Halftime Show,” a conservative alternative broadcast organised by Turning Point USA to air alongside the Super Bowl halftime show.

The counter-programming took place while Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny headlined the official halftime performance.

Despite the political fanfare surrounding the alternative event, Bad Bunny’s show attracted a significantly larger audience.

Still, if Kid Rock has any concerns about being one of Trump’s loudest celebrity supporters, he certainly isn’t showing them.

If anything, it sounds like he’s enjoying the view.