Here is the setlist for Benson Boone’s Wanted Man tour

No complaints if this is the setlist Benson Boone is playing on the Wanted Man Tour.

Benson Boone is gearing up for his next chapter. The Wanted Man Tour kicks off on July 7, and if his recent headline shows are anything to go by, fans can expect a set packed with new favourites alongside the songs that made him one of pop’s biggest breakout stars.

While setlists can change from night to night, this is the most recent full headlining set Benson Boone has been performing and the best indication of what you’ll hear when the Wanted Man Tour hits the road.

Benson Boone Wanted Man Tour setlist

I Wanna Be The One You Call Wanted Man Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else Man In Me Drunk In My Mind Slow It Down Be Someone Mystical Magical Pretty Slowly In The Stars Medley:

Let Me Go

There She Goes

Sugar Sweet

Take Me Home Young American Heart Mr Electric Blue Surprise cover song (varies nightly) Momma Song Love of Mine Reminds Me Of You Beautiful Things

Encore

Cry

The upcoming tour is expected to support Benson Boone’s latest music, so while staples like ‘Beautiful Things’, ‘Slow It Down’ and ‘In The Stars’ are almost certain to stay, there’s every chance a few songs will be swapped in and out as the tour settles in.

One thing that has become a regular feature is the surprise cover slot, where Boone has previously performed songs like ‘Drops of Jupiter,’ giving each show something a little different.

As always, we’ll keep this setlist updated as the Wanted Man Tour gets underway and the first shows reveal exactly what’s made the cut.