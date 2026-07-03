An AI-generated act made it onto a Sydney gig lineup

A Sydney promoter accidentally booked a producer using AI-generated music, and the apology has gone viral.

A producer using AI-generated music made it onto the bill of a Sydney emerging artist night, and nobody picked it up until after the gig was over.

That’s what happened at MIXED BAG, the regular emerging artist showcase at Bootleggers in Newtown, where organiser Rob Caroll has publicly apologised after discovering one of the booked performers was using AI-generated music and content.

The lineup for the night featured The Duke of Randwick, Pillar Lane, GENEVIEVE and Afro Charles, although the organisers have deliberately chosen not to identify which act prompted the apology.

According to a statement, the act came through an agency that appeared legitimate, describing the artist as a producer performing with live vocals.

Rob admitted he hadn’t seen them perform or checked their social media before confirming the booking.

After taking a closer look, he said the profiles were “clearly and blatantly AI.”

Rather than naming the act, the organisers kept the focus on the mistake itself, saying they are tightening their vetting process and making a donation to Support Act.

The organiser’s apology has since gone viral, opening up a pretty lively debate about whether AI-assisted projects belong on grassroots lineups in the first place.

The statement also leaves little doubt where MIXED BAG stands.

“We don’t support AI, we support genuine artists.”

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It’s understandable. MIXED BAG exists to give emerging local musicians a place to play, build an audience and make money from ticket sales. An AI-generated project was probably never the intended fit.

AI is already creeping into every part of music production. This just happens to be one of the first times it’s wandered onto a local gig lineup.

Probably not the last, either.