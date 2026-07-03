Anthony Burgess wrote A Clockwork Orange to exorcise his wife’s brutal attack

The real-life trauma that inspired a dystopian masterpiece.

Anthony Burgess drew from profound personal tragedy when writing his seminal 1962 novel ‘A Clockwork Orange’, a fact he later revealed with chilling detachment.

The author’s first wife, Llewela Jones, was brutally attacked by four American soldiers in London during 1944 while carrying their child; she lost the baby and suffered trauma that Burgess believed contributed to her premature death from liver failure at age 47.

Writing the novel served as an attempt to “exorcise” his nightmares, yet Burgess ultimately grew to regret the work following Stanley Kubrick’s controversial 1971 film adaptation.

Initially praising the director’s “brilliant” interpretation, Burgess later expressed exhaustion with the book, frustrated that audiences misinterpreted his exploration of free will versus authoritarian control.

He insisted senseless violence was simply “a prerogative of youth” rather than something to blame on art, and maintained that humanity’s capacity for evil is innate.

Despite his misgivings, Burgess never wavered from his belief that state-enforced rehabilitation was no solution; the answer, he argued, must lie within every individual.