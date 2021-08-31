Shots of the New York subway in the 1950s prove Stanley Kubrick was a genius, even at 16

Brilliantly capturing the paradox that is New York City, Stanley Kubrick’s swift and candid images speak the story of 1950s America with sheer brilliance.

You may only know Stanley Kubrick by the acclaimed films that generally precede his name, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Dr Strangelove and A Clockwork Orange. But as it has been discovered, Kubrick was a talented photographer long before his foray into film.

Working as a freelancer for NY magazine LOOK, Kubrick, much in the fashion of Vivienne Maier, would scour the subway systems for fleeting moments of intimacy and sorrow.

Only recently uncovered, the 1946 series was shot when Kubrick was just 16 years old. The extent of his photographic work has only been documented in it’s full glory by Philippe D. Mather’s recent book Stanley Kubrick at LOOK Magazine: Authorship and Genre in Photojournalism and Film.

With the recent uncovering of Anthony Burgess’ sequel to Clockwork Orange these photos are all the more illuminating as we hang onto the hopes of a sequel. Listen to the magnificent soundtrack for Stanley Kubrick’s original film here, which came a touchstone of the 1970s film scene for it’s confluence of classicism and electro-synth.

The images are a beautiful collection of images celebrating the everyday moments in New York’s characters.

Via Dangerous Minds.