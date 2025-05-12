Raid Steve Albini’s Closet: Punk History for Sale

Own a piece of underground legend—vinyl, art, and more

A treasure trove of punk history is up for grabs as Steve Albini’s Closet—an online archive sale—unveils rare vinyl, original art, books, and zines from the late icon’s personal collection.

Every Friday, 100-200 new items will drop, each stamped with a Certificate of Authenticity approved by estate administrator Byron Coley.

Fans can snag pieces from Albini’s eclectic tastes, spanning Can, Burzum, Elvis Costello, and underground punk gems like The Didjits.

Steve Albini, the legendary producer behind In Utero (Nirvana), Surfer Rosa (Pixies), and frontman of Shellac and Big Black, passed suddenly in May 2024 at 61.

His estate promises weekly surprises, with proceeds supporting his legacy.

Dive into the mind of a noise-rock pioneer—where every artifact tells a story.