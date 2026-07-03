Folarin Balogun’s brutal red card means he’ll miss Belgium

Folarin Balogun went from match-winner to sent off in about three minutes.

The United States still beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 to reach the Round of 16.

That’s almost become a footnote, because the real talking point is Balogun’s red card, which has quickly turned into one of the biggest VAR debates of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The US striker had already put his side in front with his third goal of the tournament when everything unravelled midway through the second half.

Chasing a loose ball, Balogun tangled with Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemović. As he tried to regain his footing, his boot came down on Muharemović’s ankle.

Brazilian referee Raphael Claus waved play on.

Then VAR got involved.

After watching the replay on the pitchside monitor, Claus upgraded the incident to a straight red for serious foul play, leaving the Americans to finish the match with 10 men.

They managed it just fine. Malik Tillman wrapped things up late, sealing a 2-0 win and a place in the last 16.

The debate, though, was only getting started.

Plenty of fans, former referees and pundits reckon the decision was incredibly harsh, arguing the challenge looked much worse in slow motion than it did at full speed. Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg was among those questioning whether VAR had actually helped the referee reach the right conclusion.

Balogun also landed himself in some unusual company. He’s only the fourth player in World Cup history to score and be sent off in the same knockout match, joining some fairly decent names in Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho and Garrincha.

Unfortunately for the US, there’s no way out of the suspension.

Because it was a straight red based on the referee’s judgement, FIFA’s rules mean it can’t be appealed.

Which leaves Mauricio Pochettino with a sizeable headache.

The United States are through to a blockbuster Round of 16 clash against Belgium.

They’ll have to do it without their leading scorer.

Football is brutal. One minute you’re the hero. The next you’re watching the biggest game of the tournament from the stands. Damn.