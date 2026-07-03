Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said no to wedding gift registry and donated $26 million instead

What would you even get Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce anyway?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have found a pretty good way to avoid ending up with three air fryers and a cupboard full of wine glasses.

Ahead of their wedding in New York today, the couple reportedly donated US$26 million to 20 charities across the United States instead of accepting traditional wedding gifts.

It’s a simple idea, but one that’s getting plenty of attention alongside the wedding itself.

The donations are spread across organisations connected to places that have played a big part in their lives.

Nine New York charities are receiving funding, including City Harvest, Food Bank For NYC and Education Through Music. Kansas City organisations, including Children’s Mercy Hospital, are also among the recipients, along with the Rhode Island Community Food Bank near Swift’s Watch Hill home. National organisations including Feeding America, the ASPCA and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library also received donations.

It’s not the first time Swift has quietly put money back into communities. During the Eras Tour she made donations to food banks in cities across the tour, while also making headlines for generous bonuses paid to crew members.

The wedding itself is expected to take place today at Madison Square Garden, with reports suggesting around 1,000 guests will attend. The venue has reportedly been transformed for the occasion, with street closures already in place around Manhattan.

As celebrity weddings go, the guest list will no doubt dominate headlines. But the decision to turn a wedding registry into a $26 million donation might end up being the part people remember most.