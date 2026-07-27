Brooklyn street renamed in honour of Ol’ Dirty Bastard

The Brooklyn Zoo now has an official address.

Brooklyn’s Bed-Stuy neighbourhood has officially honoured one of hip-hop’s most chaotic legends.

Putnam Avenue now shares street-sign space with ODB Jones Way, celebrating Wu-Tang Clan co-founder Ol’ Dirty Bastard following a ceremonial unveiling on Saturday.

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Born Russell Tyrone Jones in nearby Fort Greene, the iconic rapper’s legacy was cemented at the corner of Franklin and Putnam Avenues, the very block where his grandmother still resides and where a mural of his debut album Return To The 36 Chambers adorns the wall.

Family, friends, and council member Chi Ossé gathered for the emotional co-naming, with ODB’s brother Ramsey Jones present to witness the historic moment.

The tribute ensures the “Brooklyn Zoo” MC’s influence remains permanently etched into the streets that raised him. Wu-Tang is forever, and now so is ODB Jones Way.