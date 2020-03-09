A new reissue of Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s ‘Return to the 36 Chambers’ is coming

It’s the return of the Ol’ Dirty Bastard, the quirkiest and most bizarre member of the Wu Tang Clan.

25 years on from the original release of Return to the 36 Chambers, we are finally getting an expanded reissue of the second solo Wu Tang album.

Wu Tang Clan fans can rejoice by returning to the Ol’ Dirty Bastards Return to the 36 Chambers with a brand new expanded reissue.

With an expansion of 43 tracks, including instrumentals, remixes, extended editions, and a series of “stripped” versions, the new package looks to be a fully immersive set. The album, originally released in 1995, followed Method Man’s Tical as the second solo album from a Wu Tang Clan member after the release of the groups Enter the Wu Tang (36 Chambers).

This run of early solo albums by members of the New York group is one of the most acclaimed in hip hop history. Raekwon‘s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…, GZA the Genius’ Liquid Swords, and Ghostface Killah‘s Ironman are considered some of the most groundbreaking and technical albums rap has ever produced.

An incredibly singular voice in hip hop with his lisp and shocked delivery, Return to the 36 Chambers brought ODB to the world stage. Nominated for a Grammy and critically acclaimed on release, we have a brand new reason to revisit this strange and incomparably fun album.

Sadly, Ol’ Dirty Bastard is the only Wu Tang member no longer with us, having died back in 2004. His fellow Clan members still produce and live up to the original groundbreaking legacy of hip hops greatest group.

The new version will be released digitally on March 27th, while the vinyl version will come out on Record Store Day, April 18th.

The one and only copy of Wu Tang Clan’s Once Upon A Time in Shaolin has reportedly been sold.