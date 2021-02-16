Never-before-seen Stanley Kubrick script to be made into a feature-length film

Kubrick fans, prepare yourselves. An unrealised Stanley Kubrick project is set to be revived as a feature film.

Titled Lunatic at Large, the script was found in Kubrick’s personal library in 1999, following the iconic filmmaker’s death.

Producers Bruce Hendricks and Galen Walker (Pirates of the Caribbean and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, respectively) have optioned the rights to the story.

“The opportunity to bring a Stanley Kubrick project to the screen after so many years is a dream come true,” Walker said in a statement. “We look forward to making a film in keeping with his unique style and vision.”

Stanley Kubrick was an enormous influence on so many directors, and we are honoured that the Kubrick Estate has entrusted us with one of his original ideas,” Hendricks added.

Hendricks and partner Alan Ett will co-produce through their company Emerald Bay Entertainment, while Walker and partner Ivett Havasi will co-produce through their company FineLine Media.

Plot details are still being kept under wraps, “but the producers have described it as a film-noir thriller, with production slated to begin in Fall 2021,” as reported by Variety.

Kubrick’s filmography has found a footing in popular culture, with his films 2001: A Space Odyssey, Dr Strangelove: Or How I Learnt To Stop Worrying and Love The Bomb, and A Clockwork Orange having gathered an insane amount of accolades throughout his life.

However, his unrealised work has been the subject of modern intrigue for quite a while, due to the discovery of several archival projects that never came to fruition – beyond Lunatic at Large, these include an unfinished A Clockwork Orange sequel and three script ideas that explored notions of fidelity, love and marriage (aptly entitled Married Man, The Perfect Marriage, and Jealousy.)