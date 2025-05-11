Tom Holland & Zendaya’s Secret Wedding Plans? Stylist Drops Major Clues

The A-list couple’s ultra-private romance takes another mysterious turn!

Tom Holland and Zendaya sent fans into a frenzy earlier this year when reports of their January engagement surfaced.

Now, Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, has spilled some intriguing details about their top-secret wedding plans.

In a chat with Complex, Roach revealed that while Zendaya’s dress will be “really beautiful,” chances are slim anyone will ever see it.

“They’re super private,” he teased, hinting there’ll be no Vogue spread or leaked pics.

Roach doubled down, saying the couple’s inner circle will respect their privacy—meaning no wedding snaps will likely go public.

The Euphoria star and Spider-Man heartthrob have kept their romance low-key since going public in 2021, so a stealthy ceremony fits their vibe.

Fans first spotted Zendaya flashing a dazzling diamond ring at the Golden Globes, sparking engagement rumours—but neither has confirmed the news.

One thing’s clear: if these two tie the knot, it’ll be their way.