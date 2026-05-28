Madonna just named the best lover she’s ever had – and it wasn’t either of her husbands

The Queen of Pop was asked to rank her best-ever fling, and one famous Kennedy came out on top.

Madonna has never exactly been shy about discussing her love life, but her latest confession might be one of her most revealing yet.

While promoting her new album Confessions II, the pop icon took part in a cheeky video alongside designer Raul Lopez, playwright Jeremy O. Harris and others, where the conversation quickly turned to past lovers.

Asked who the best sexual partner she’d ever had was, Madonna replied with a caveat: “I’m only going to name dead people.” After a dramatic pause, she leaned in and whispered the name of John F. Kennedy Jr..

The answer stunned everyone in the room, but it wasn’t entirely out of left field.

Madonna and Kennedy Jr. were briefly linked in the late 1980s, during a period when both were among the most closely watched celebrities in America.

The relationship was short-lived, but Madonna’s latest comments suggest it left a lasting impression.

The revelation also comes with a side of irony. In another recent quick-fire Q&A, Madonna was asked to name a decision she regrets.

Her answer? “Getting married. Both times.” A reference to her marriages to Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie.

Over the years, Madonna has been linked to an extraordinary list of artists, athletes and cultural icons, including Tupac Shakur, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Dennis Rodman. Yet when asked to pick a favourite, it was Kennedy Jr. who got the nod.

For someone who’s spent decades refusing to live by anyone else’s rules, it’s a very Madonna answer: unexpected, and definitely guaranteed to get people talking.