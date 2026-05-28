Here are the best new albums landing in June

We’ve rounded up the best records landing across the month, from major global returns to local standouts.

June 2026 is shaping up to be a diverse month for music, with heavy hitters like Olivia Rodrigo and Vince Staples returning alongside highly anticipated indie follow-ups.

Here are the most anticipated albums landing this June.

Vince Staples – Cry Baby

Vince Staples is set to bring his sharp wit and West Coast sensibilities back to the forefront with his latest project, Cry Baby.

Dropping via Loma Vista, the album promises to deliver the Compton rapper’s trademark razor-sharp lyricism layered over avant-garde production that pushes the boundaries of modern hip-hop. Out June 5.

Death Cab For Cutie – I Built You A Tower

Indie rock stalwarts Death Cab For Cutie return with I Built You A Tower, an album that leans heavily into their gift for sweeping arrangements and existential longing.

Released via ANTI-, Ben Gibbard’s distinctive songwriting tackles themes of time, architecture, and memory, ensuring a deeply nostalgic yet forward-facing addition to their iconic catalog. Out June 5.

Olivia Rodrigo – you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love

Pop’s reigning queen of heartbreak returns with her highly anticipated next chapter. you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love finds Olivia Rodrigo doubling down on her signature blend of gritty pop-punk angst and devastatingly tender piano ballads.

Anchored by the cinematic pre-release single ‘the cure,’ this Geffen release is poised to dominate the summer charts. Out June 12.

BOY SODA – Soulstar Deluxe

Following a massive sold-out album tour, Western Sydney’s R&B/hip-hop trailblazer BOY SODA is extending the universe of his acclaimed record with Soulstar Deluxe.

Landing via Warner Music, this expanded release injects five brand-new tracks into the tracklist, including the groove-laden lead single ‘Chase Your Tail’ – a smooth, introspective look at breaking toxic habits. Out June 19.

Pond – Terrestrials

Australian psych-rock visionaries Pond are ready to warp minds once again with Terrestrials. Landing via Mangovision, the Fremantle outfit delivers a cosmic cocktail of fuzzy synthesizers, sprawling jam sessions, and technicolor pop melodies.

It’s a sonic journey that proves the band is still operating at the absolute peak of their creative eccentricity. Out June 19.

Chanel Beads – Your Day Will Come (2026)

First things first: no, this isn’t a deluxe edition or a rehash. Chanel Beads (the moniker of Shane Lavers) returns with an entirely new sophomore LP that happens to share a name with his debut. Landing via Jagjaguwar, this iteration of Your Day Will Come captures a massive sonic evolution.

Moving away from the solitary bedroom-studio compression of his past work, Lavers integrates a brilliant cast of live collaborators—including violinist Zachary Paul and vocalist Maya McGrory. Expect an uneasy, deeply beautiful blend of hypnagogic indie, warped string arrangements, and fractured, experimental pop. Out June 26.

The Strokes – Reality Awaits

New York rock royalty The Strokes make their grand return with Reality Awaits, out via Cult/RCA. Julian Casablancas and company lean into a sleek, slightly dystopian synthesis of their classic garage-rock punch and driving new-wave rhythms.

Early tracks point to an album that captures the anxiety and thrill of modern life. Out June 26.

Still catching up on new releases – check out the best albums that landed in May.