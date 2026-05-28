Dry Cleaning setlist 2026: Setlist and tour dates

Deadpan delivery and post-punk tension: Dry Cleaning to wash Australia

Dry Cleaning has turned awkward observations, deadpan delivery and post-punk minimalism into one of the most distinctive sounds in modern indie rock.

The London band thrives in the space between detached and deeply personal, pairing wiry guitars and hypnotic rhythms with spoken-word lyrics.

Since breaking out with New Long Leg and later expanding their sound on Stumpwork, Dry Cleaning have built a reputation for making the sounds of anxiety, boredom and emotional disconnect strangely addictive.

Frontwoman Florence Shaw delivers her lines with complete emotional ambiguity, letting tiny details and offhand comments hit with unexpected force.

Live, the tension between restraint and chaos becomes part of the appeal.

Their performances lock into tight, repetitive grooves before suddenly spiralling outward, balancing icy cool with flashes of unpredictability.

They’re sharp, strange and hypnotic, a band that makes exhilarating songs about the everyday, the absurd, and the in-between.

Setlist

May 21, 2026 — The Belasco, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Sliced by a Fingernail

Blood

Gary Ashby

The Cute Things

Secret Love (Concealed in a Drawing of a Boy)

Strong Feelings

Anna Calls From the Arctic

Her Hippo

Cruise Ship Designer

Scratchcard Lanyard

Evil Evil Idiot

I Need You

Don’t Press Me

Joy

Rocks

Magic of Meghan

Let Me Grow and You’ll See the Fruit

Conversation

Encore

Hit My Head All Day

Tour Dates

May 28 – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

May 29 – Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW

May 30 – Forum Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC

Jun 2 – Meow Nui, Wellington, New Zealand

Jun 3 – Hollywood Avondale, Auckland, New Zealand

Jun 6 – The Naval Store, Perth, WA

Jun 7 – Ballarat Civic Hall, Ballarat, VIC

Jun 11 – Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS

The band will then tour around Europe until September 2026.