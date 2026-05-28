Dry Cleaning setlist 2026: Setlist and tour dates

Deadpan delivery and post-punk tension: Dry Cleaning to wash Australia
Dry Cleaning has turned awkward observations, deadpan delivery and post-punk minimalism into one of the most distinctive sounds in modern indie rock.
The London band thrives in the space between detached and deeply personal, pairing wiry guitars and hypnotic rhythms with spoken-word lyrics.
Since breaking out with New Long Leg and later expanding their sound on Stumpwork, Dry Cleaning have built a reputation for making the sounds of anxiety, boredom and emotional disconnect strangely addictive.
Frontwoman Florence Shaw delivers her lines with complete emotional ambiguity, letting tiny details and offhand comments hit with unexpected force.
Live, the tension between restraint and chaos becomes part of the appeal.
Their performances lock into tight, repetitive grooves before suddenly spiralling outward, balancing icy cool with flashes of unpredictability.
They’re sharp, strange and hypnotic, a band that makes exhilarating songs about the everyday, the absurd, and the in-between.
Setlist
May 21, 2026 — The Belasco, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Sliced by a Fingernail
Blood
Gary Ashby
The Cute Things
Secret Love (Concealed in a Drawing of a Boy)
Strong Feelings
Anna Calls From the Arctic
Her Hippo
Cruise Ship Designer
Scratchcard Lanyard
Evil Evil Idiot
I Need You
Don’t Press Me
Joy
Rocks
Magic of Meghan
Let Me Grow and You’ll See the Fruit
Conversation
Encore
Hit My Head All Day
Tour Dates
May 28 – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD
May 29 – Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW
May 30 – Forum Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC
Jun 2 – Meow Nui, Wellington, New Zealand
Jun 3 – Hollywood Avondale, Auckland, New Zealand
Jun 6 – The Naval Store, Perth, WA
Jun 7 – Ballarat Civic Hall, Ballarat, VIC
Jun 11 – Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS
The band will then tour around Europe until September 2026.