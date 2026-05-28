Tom Hardy exits MobLand amid reported on-set tensions

Expecting Tom Hardy to run on time is, apparently, still a losing game.

Even on a major streaming production with an all-star cast and a high-profile creative team. Hardy has effectively exited the British crime drama MobLand ahead of a planned third season.

Reports suggesting Paramount+ chose not to continue his involvement after tensions behind the scenes.

Season two of the series, which finished filming in March and is expected to release later this year and will still air as planned. Though, the longer-term future of Hardy’s role now looks uncertain.

According to reporting from Puck News, friction had been building between Hardy and showrunners Jez Butterworth and David Glasser. Disagreements escalating to the point where Butterworth allegedly threatened to walk away from the production altogether.

The issues reportedly went beyond creative differences. Hardy was said to have been frequently late to set, slowing down production, and increasingly involved in script discussions.

From requesting rewrites to pushing for dialogue changes, as dissatisfaction grew over the show shifting from a character study into a broader ensemble drama.

Additional reports from Deadline suggested tensions also extended to cast relationships, with the series featuring heavyweights like Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Paddy Considine, and more.

But, none of this is entirely new territory for Hardy.

Stories about his on-set behaviour have followed him for years. Often painting a picture of a performer who can deliver intensity on screen but brings unpredictability behind it.

The most infamous example remains Mad Max: Fury Road, where reports described repeated clashes with co-star Charlize Theron during filming.

Crew accounts from the film’s production have also described long delays and difficult mornings on set. Hardy frequently arrived late and production schedules adjusted around his availability.

For now, MobLand moves forward without him in its long-term plans, another reminder that even in high-end television, consistency off-camera matters just as much as performance on it.