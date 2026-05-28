The Lazy Eyes announce ‘Cheesy Love Songs’ Australian tour

Psych-rock chaos meets heartfelt reinvention on the ‘Cheesy Love Songs’ tour

The Lazy Eyes are heading back on the road this spring, announcing a nationwide Australian headline tour in support of their upcoming second album Cheesy Love Songs, due out August 21.

But this isn’t just another victory lap for one of Australia’s most hyped psych-rock bands, it’s a reset.

Built around shimmering guitars, sprawling jams and warped pop hooks, Cheesy Love Songs sees the Sydney four-piece stripping things back and reassessing who they are in 2026.

The band describe the album as a return to basics: less concerned with expectation, more focused on heartfelt songwriting and emotional honesty, while still holding onto the hazy experimentation that made tracks like ‘Fuzz Jam’ and ‘Where’s My Brain???’ such breakout favourites.

Known for immersive and unpredictable live shows we have previously seen them tour alongside Djo, Wet Leg and The Strokes.

The Lazy Eyes will bring new material like ‘How Does It Feel To Be In Love?’ and ‘The One Who Got Away’ to venues across both urban and regional Australia this September and October.

Tickets to go on sale from 10am local time on Friday, May 29 via The Lazy Eyes Official Website.

Click here for more information.

Tour Dates

Sep 18 – Crowbar, Brisbane, QLD

Sep 19 – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast, QLD

Sep 24 – The Night Cat, Melbourne, VIC

Sep 25 – The Sound Doctor, Anglesea, VIC

Oct 2 – Jive, Adelaide, SA

Oct 3 – Mojo’s, Fremantle, WA

Oct 9 – Fun Time Pony, Canberra, ACT

Oct 10 – La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW

Oct 16 – The Factory, Sydney, NSW

Oct 17 – The Stag & Hunter, Newcastle, NSW