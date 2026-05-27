Wednesday 2026 tour setlist and set times

Wednesday are in full touring force following the release of 2025’s Bleeds.
Australia is next up this week, the band’s first appearance in the country since their 2024 tour in support of Rat Saw God.
These shows are powerful, loud, gritty and altogether, an incredibly profound (and sweaty) experience.
They’ll be hitting up Fremantle first, then Melbourne for RISING, followed by Sydney, Brisbane and lastly, Mullumbimby.
And after their run of AUS shows, the band will take on a US tour in June and July, followed by Europe in August.
So, wherever you’ll be seeing them, here’s what to know before you go.
Set Times
Doors open: 7:30 pm
Support: 8:00 pm
Wednesday: 9:00 pm
Wednesday Bleeds Tour Setlist
The setlist will definitely change a bit between headlining and festival shows, but here’s what to expect, based on the bands most recent shows.
Reality TV Argument Bleeds
Got Shocked
Fate Is…
Wound Up Here (By Holdin On)
Hot Rotten Grass Smell
Candy Breath
Formula One
Phish Pepsi
Chosen to Deserve
Pick Up That Knife
Gary’s II
The Way Love Goes
Bath County
Elderberry Wine
Bitter Everyday
Townies
Bull Believer
Wasp
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