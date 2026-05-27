Wednesday 2026 tour setlist and set times

Wednesday are in full touring force following the release of 2025’s Bleeds .

Australia is next up this week, the band’s first appearance in the country since their 2024 tour in support of Rat Saw God.

These shows are powerful, loud, gritty and altogether, an incredibly profound (and sweaty) experience.

They’ll be hitting up Fremantle first, then Melbourne for RISING, followed by Sydney, Brisbane and lastly, Mullumbimby.

And after their run of AUS shows, the band will take on a US tour in June and July, followed by Europe in August.

So, wherever you’ll be seeing them, here’s what to know before you go.

Set Times

Doors open: 7:30 pm

Support: 8:00 pm

Wednesday: 9:00 pm

Wednesday Bleeds Tour Setlist

The setlist will definitely change a bit between headlining and festival shows, but here’s what to expect, based on the bands most recent shows.

Reality TV Argument Bleeds

Got Shocked

Fate Is…

Wound Up Here (By Holdin On)

Hot Rotten Grass Smell

Candy Breath

Formula One

Phish Pepsi

Chosen to Deserve

Pick Up That Knife

Gary’s II

The Way Love Goes

Bath County

Elderberry Wine

Bitter Everyday

Townies

Bull Believer

Wasp