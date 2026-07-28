DIIV cryptically announce new A. G. Cook produced album

DIIV have announced Zirp! through some cryptic messaging.

Zirp! will be DIIV’s follow up to 2024’s Frog in Boiling Water, and will be released October 30th.

A. G. Cook, celebrated hyperpop producer and Charli xcx collaborator, is set to produce.

Cook has had a massive year thus far, notably producing xcx’s Music, Fashion, Film as well as the soundtrack for The Moment.

We don’t have any music just yet, but we do have had a handful of interesting promotional materials.

A hotline number sent to fans via business cards describes the record as “the future of alternative multimedia entertainment.”

“If you’re interesting in companies that challenge assumptions, create entirely new categories, and think on a global scale, we’d love to continue the conversation. Remember: Life is hard, ZIRP! is easy”

It also features a short instrumental teaser.

DIIV’s website also promotes the album, describing Zirp! as a new genre category altogether.

“THE NEW ALTERNATIVE…A NEW GENRE FOR THE 21ST CENTURY”

They also say to “invest early” (or, presave) here.

The collaboration between DIIV and Cook is sure to be interesting, and the band are teasing it well through this intriguing marketing.

Take a look at the mysterious mail received by DIIV fans, here: