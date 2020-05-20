It’s been over a week now since we first wrapped our ears around the new single from Hospital Sports, Go To Sleep. Since then, we’ve barely stopped listening. Like an ocean of textured shoegaze sounds, the track swept us away. It’s the first taste of an upcoming album from the group, and we can’t wait to hear what else they’re packing on the full record.

But before the full thing drops, the band have shared a playlist of tunes that influenced them during the writing and recording process of On We And You.

“Before we release our new album On We and You on July 3 we have decided to make a playlist of songs that influenced us during the making of it,” the band say. “There are some heavy moments and also some shoegazey moments throughout, so hopefully this will give you an idea of what the album is like. The first 4 are chosen by our bassist Laurence, 5-8 chosen by our drummer Nick and the last 4 were chosen by me, Danny. Enjoy!”

Listen to the playlist below. Pre-order the album here.