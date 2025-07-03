Green Room with Moss

Because sometimes, you need a bit of medieval madness to shake up the studio routine.

Wadawurrung producer Moss rolled through the Green Room and kicked off DOOM: The Dark Ages – a solo sci-fi fantasy grind with just the right amount of chaos to keep things interesting.

Moss is in a bit of a gear change right now. There’s a new EP maybe dropping in July, plus some remixes coming from other First Nations producers he respects. No fuss, no fanfare — just quietly doing the work.

He’s also a gamer, big into Skyrim mostly for the Jeremy Soule soundtrack, and yeah, he’s got a competitive streak once a controller’s in his hands.

His recent tracks show where he’s headed. ‘You Again’ with Boo Seeka is less about big drops and more about emotions which he nails – that weird moment when someone walks into a room and you swear you’ve known them forever.

Then there’s his latest gem ‘On My Way’ with Ngaiire – a perfect drop of bass-heavy goodness equal parts smooth and polished.

Moss has always been drawn to darker, layered sounds. Big names like Marshmello and Yellow Claw have given props, but he’s not chasing clout. He’s doing it his way.

