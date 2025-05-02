The Best Gigs Happening in Aus from May 2025 Onwards

Whether you’re chasing euphoric stadium singalongs, midweek mosh pits, or the kind of intimate gigs that leave you changed, May and beyond are delivering the goods.

Australia’s live music calendar is overflowing with unmissable moments – from iconic acts returning to home soil, to free shows that’ll blow your mind without denting your wallet.

From Vivid Sydney’s late-night gems to Soccer Mommy’s dreamy heartbreak ballads – consider this your go-to gig guide for what’s left of autumn and the first taste of a stacked live season.

Vivid Sydney’s Vietnamese Pop Takeover: Mỹ Anh & Chi Xê Hit Tumbalong – 30 May

Vivid’s pulling no punches in 2025, spotlighting the next wave of Vietnamese pop royalty. Mỹ Anh, hailed as Vietnam’s alt-R&B wunderkind, brings dreamy soul grooves and glitchy electronics that push V-pop far beyond the karaoke bar.

Sharing the spotlight is TikTok phenom Chi Xê, whose genre-jumping sound has made her a Gen Z cult hero. This exclusive Australian performance at Tumbalong Park isn’t just a gig—it’s a global handover of the aux cord.

With local legends Winston Surfshirt and Ayesha Madon also gracing the Tumbalong Nights lineup, and rising rapper-producer Sidney Phillips delivering her distinct hyperpop-lad rap fusion, Vivid’s music offering is dialled to 11.

It’s free, it’s electric, and it’s putting Asian artists centre stage in one of the country’s most iconic festivals. A must for anyone who believes music is at its best when it bends the rules.

Metro AiR at Vivid Sydney: Free Midweek Mayhem at Metro Social – 28 May – 11 June

If your Wednesdays need a serious injection of sonic chaos, Metro AiR is your golden ticket. Curated by Vivid Sydney with Century Venues and Jack Daniel’s, this free gig series is throwing open the doors to Metro Social for a weekly deep dive into the country’s most genre-warping, brain-bending talent.

On May 28, catch Sidney Phillips, whose mix of lad rap and hyperpop hits harder than a servo pie at 3am. June 4 sees Solsa bring his glitchy, satirical electronic chaos to the stage—a visual and sonic experience that has to be seen to be believed.

Then on June 11, heavyweights Divide and Dissolve take over, unleashing powerful instrumental soundscapes that rage against colonialism and white supremacy.

Each night is free, 18+, and low-key revolutionary. Whether you’re a seasoned punter or just vibing on the edge of discovery, Metro AiR is a midweek religion worth worshipping.

Soccer Mommy’s Evergreen Tour: Sad Songs in Beautiful Places

Indie darling Soccer Mommy returns to Australia this June, and honestly, our sad hearts aren’t ready. Touring her stunning new album Evergreen, Sophie Allison is bringing her emotionally raw, lo-fi dreamscapes to both iconic city venues and a few regional gems.

You can catch her at Sydney’s City Recital Hall for Vivid on June 12, the Forum in Melbourne for RISING on June 13, or hit the road for intimate shows in Torquay (June 14), Castlemaine (June 15), and Perth’s Rosemount Hotel (June 20).

Evergreen is Allison at her most honest—processing loss, grief and self-growth with poetic grit and lush, stripped-back production. If you’ve ever nursed a heartbreak under fairy lights, her songs will hit like a warm breeze on a cold night.

Expect tears, soft singalongs, and a whole lot of feelings. Bring tissues. And maybe your ex. Or don’t.

Ball Park Music Join Oasis Live ’25 Tour: Stadium Dreams Achieved

Ball Park Music playing stadiums with Oasis? That’s the kind of alternate timeline gig we didn’t know we needed. But here we are.

The Brisbane indie giants have scored the golden ticket, joining the Britpop gods for their mammoth Oasis Live ’25 Australian run this October and November. After crushing it with their chart-topping album Like Love earlier this year (hello, ARIA #1!), Ball Park are firing on all cylinders.

Expect euphoric singalongs, emotional gut-punches, and the type of polished-yet-chaotic energy that only a BPM live show can offer.

Catch them at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on November 4 (final tickets still available) or one of the already sold-out Sydney shows at Accor Stadium.

From Hottest 100 hits like ‘Cherub’ to the pure catharsis of ‘Sunscreen,’ this is the victory lap they’ve earned—and the pairing of Britpop and Brissy brilliance we didn’t know we were craving.

The Wombats: ‘Oh!’ The Tour Brings Indie Royalty Back to Oz

The Wombats are back and bigger than ever, diving headfirst into their next era with ‘Oh! The Tour’ this September and October.

With a new album Oh! The Ocean dropping in February, the Liverpool trio are bringing their signature mix of chaos, charisma, and festival-ready anthems to Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and a stack of regional Summer dates.

Whether it’s belting out ‘Let’s Dance to Joy Division’ or soaking in the introspection of new single ‘Can’t Say No’, The Wombats’ shows are a joyous swirl of nostalgia and now.

Add support from Del Water Gap, Ra Ra Viper and rising Britpop prodigy Bea And Her Business, and you’ve got one of the most stacked indie bills of the year.

If you only go to one gig in spring, make it this. The Wombats don’t just play shows—they throw technicolour indie-pop carnivals, and everyone’s invited.