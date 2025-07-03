Post Malone Takes a Spill Mid-Cheers at Arizona Concert

Red Solo cup: saved. Pride: questionable.

Post Malone took an unplanned dive during his Arizona concert, all in the name of fan appreciation.

The Grammy-nominated artist tumbled offstage at State Farm Stadium while attempting to toast a front-row fan with his red Solo cup during “Pour Me a Drink”.

The mishap, captured in a viral TikTok, showed the stage apparatus collapsing beneath him mid-cheers, though he bounced back instantly, drink (mostly) intact.

The clip also reignited debates about lip-syncing, as the vocals played on uninterrupted during his fall.

Post Malone’s history of onstage spills includes a 2022 trapdoor accident in St. Louis that left him with bruised ribs.

Unfazed, Malone wrapped the show and is now prepping for his European tour leg with Jelly Roll, hitting festivals from Budapest to Barcelona.