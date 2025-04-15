Morgan Wallen and Post Malone are Teaming Up Again

‘I Ain’t Comin’ Back’

Summer 2024 belonged to Post Malone and Morgan Wallen with their smash collab ‘I Had Some Help,’ and it looks like they’re gearing up to dominate the season once again.

The dynamic duo just announced their latest track, ‘I Ain’t Comin’ Back,’ dropping this Friday—and if their last hit is any indication, this one’s bound to be another chart-topper.

The pair revealed the news on Instagram with a casual snap of the two hanging out, sending fans into a frenzy.

After all, their previous team-up spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and scored two Grammy noms—so expectations are sky-high.

Posty’s been diving deep into country lately, with ‘ Had Some Help’ featured on his F-1 Trillion album, and he’s already teasing more Nashville-inspired work in the pipeline.

With Coachella’s second weekend coming up, could we see Wallen joining him onstage for a surprise performance?

Meanwhile, Wallen’s gearing up for the release of his fourth album, I’m the Problem, out May 16, before hitting the road for a massive stadium tour.

One thing’s for sure—this collab is about to be everywhere.