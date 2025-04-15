27 albums in, King Gizzard still can’t sit still

The mad scientists of rock return with their 27th album—and an orchestra in tow

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are back with Phantom Island, their 27th (!) album, out June 13 via their own (p)doom records.

The shape-shifting psych-rockers continue their genre-defying journey, this time weaving lush orchestral textures into their signature chaos—thanks to a collaboration with the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Lead single “Deadstick”—a dizzying jazz-rock odyssey—arrives with a surreal video featuring a cardboard plane crash and a cast of swing dancers, embodying the band’s trademark eccentricity.

The album, born from sessions for 2024’s Flight b741, delves deeper into cosmic storytelling, trading frenetic energy for introspective, melancholic exploration. “It’s about connection now, not just freaking people out,” says frontman Stu Mackenzie.

To celebrate, the band embarks on a sprawling orchestral tour, pairing with local symphonies across North America and Europe—including a Royal Albert Hall performance—before capping it off with their Field of Vision festival in Colorado.

If Phantom Island proves anything, it’s that King Gizzard’s voyage is far from over. Pre-save the album here!