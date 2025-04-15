Flume Announces Engagement to his ‘Sweet Pea’

Love is in the air!

Huge congrats are in order for Flume (real name Harley Streten) and his partner, artist and jewellery designer Isabella Lalonde, who just announced their engagement!

The Aussie producer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the adorable news, posting three loved-up snaps with the caption, “About to marry a sweet pea.”

Alongside the heart-melting post, Flume wiped his Instagram clean—unfollowing everyone and leaving only the engagement announcement.

A fresh start for a new chapter, perhaps?

Meanwhile, Isabella, the brains behind celeb-loved jewellery brand Beepy Bella (and a Forbes 30 Under 30 honouree), has yet to share the news on her own feed—but we’re already swooning over the ring.

Though the couple has kept their relationship relatively low-key, this major milestone has us grinning from ear to ear.

Between Flume’s iconic beats and Isabella’s killer designs (worn by the likes of Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa), these two are a serious power couple.

And honestly, what’s better than a surprise engagement to spice up a regular Tuesday?

Here’s to the happy duo—may their future be as bright as Flume’s synths and as sparkly as Isabella’s jewels.