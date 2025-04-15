Cherry Bar isn’t just a place you go—it’s a place you feel

Tucked beneath Melbourne’s streets, Cherry Bar has been at the centre of the city’s rock ‘n’ roll scene for over two decades, pumping out raw riffs and rebellious energy to anyone who walks through its doors.

It’s the kind of bar where legends linger, stories get written in spilled drinks, and the music never apologises for being too loud.

It all started back in 1999, first on the now-iconic AC/DC Lane, thanks to Cosmic Psychos drummer Bill Walsh. Later, it was James Young—a man who treats rock music like a religion—who took the reins and made Cherry what it is today.

Since then, it’s been a second home for touring bands, rising local acts, and anyone with a deep respect for guitar fuzz and late nights.

Everyone’s tried to get a piece of it. Noel Gallagher wanted to buy the place. Axl Rose famously had never stayed longer than five and a half hours at a single venue; until he came to Cherry. Lady Gaga got turned away—because Cherry had already promised the stage to a local band.

That’s the spirit of the place: no ego, no VIP nonsense, just music, grit, and the kind of nights you’ll still be talking about years later.

The vibe hits you the second you walk in. Red neon lights buzz above worn-in leather couches, and there’s always that familiar scent of spilled beer and anticipation.

The tiny stage tucked in the back has hosted chaotic punk sets, soulful DJ nights, and everything in between.

The crowd is as diverse as the playlist—lifers in denim and studs, fresh faces on their first night out, and more than a few incognito rockstars blending into the blur.

Cherry isn’t just loud—it’s loud with purpose. Weeknights might lean into curated DJ sets with deep cuts from blues and Britpop, but come the weekend, the amps go up and the live bands take over.

It’s not polished. It’s not precious. It’s just real, and that’s what makes it magic.

Twice, the venue’s future hung in the balance—and twice, its community saved it.

In 2014, when noise complaints threatened to shut it down, fans crowdfunded over $50,000 in a single day to soundproof the space. That act of defiance helped change local laws, protecting music venues across Victoria.

Then in 2019, when developers pushed Cherry out of its AC/DC Lane home, it didn’t fold—it just moved a few blocks over to 68 Little Collins St, taking the sticky carpet and the soul of the place right along with it.

Today, it’s still firing on all cylinders. The drinks are cheap, the shows are often free, and the atmosphere is always unpredictable.

You might catch a secret DJ set, witness the debut of the next big thing, or spot a rock icon nursing a whiskey at the bar.

There’s zero tolerance for creeps, too—James Young was one of the first to bring in anti-harassment policies, long before it was the norm. It’s a place to be wild and safe, all at once.

Cherry Bar is the kind of joint that reminds you why live music matters. It’s messy, it’s loud, it’s electric—and if you haven’t been, you’re missing a piece of Melbourne’s soul.

So go. Stay late. Dance hard. Lose your voice. And when you stumble out into the city lights, you’ll know exactly why Cherry is a must-see.

Cherry Bar

68 Little Collins St, Melbourne

(03) 9071 2434

cherrybar.com.au