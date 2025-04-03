Noel Gallagher’s side hustle: editing an Oasis photo book amid reunion chaos

500 Unseen Oasis Photos—And Noel’s Unfiltered Take on Them

Between rehearsals for Oasis’ blockbuster reunion tour, Noel Gallagher somehow found time to curate Oasis: Trying to Find a Way Out of Nowhere—a 500+ photo book chronicling the band’s rise, reign, and rebirth.

Shot by legendary photographer Jill Furmanovsky, the collection spans 1994 to 2024, including never-before-seen glimpses of the Gallagher brothers onstage, in the studio, and, of course, lolling about.

Gallagher provided personal commentary on the images, while Furmanovsky reflected on her 30-year access to rock’s most volatile siblings: “They were wonderfully entertaining… This is my best work.”

The book drops this fall, just as Oasis kicks off their first tour in 15 years—July 4 in Wales, followed by North American dates in August.

For fans, it’s a time capsule of Britpop’s peak—and proof that even amid reunion mania, Noel’s still got plenty to say.